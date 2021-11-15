Highlanders welcome Super Rugby Pacific draw

Mitch Hunt in action for the Highlanders against the Brumbies during their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman match in Canberra in June. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have welcomed the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific draw, which sees the southern franchise take on the Crusaders in their first match of the tournament.

The competition kicks off on February 18.

Twelve teams will play 14 regular season matches over 15 weeks to decide the top 8 to contest a three week playoffs format.

The new competition will be launched by Moana Pasifika at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland with a Friday night match-up with the Brumbies while the other competition newcomers, the Fijian Drua, will take on the Blues the following day.

The Highlanders will begin their campaign with a southern derby against the Super Rugby Aotearoa champion Crusaders in Christchurch on February 19, before heading to Australia for matches against the Blues and the Fijian Drua.

The Melbourne encounter is part of an innovative move - Super Round Melbourne in Round 2 - that will see all 12 teams play in Melbourne on a long weekend of double headers.

The Highlanders' first home games come in rounds five and six - the first against the Western Force (March 18) and a then return match against the Crusaders (March 25).

Following a mid-season bye, the second round of back-to-back home games takes place against the Hurricanes and Brumbies at Forsyth Barr Stadium in April.

The historic round 12 clash against Moana Pasifika and final round match with the Waratahs will round out the home season programme.

Highlanders CEO Roger Clark is delighted to finally have a draw in the public domain.

“I am sure our fans will be excited to see what the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season looks like and there is plenty there to enjoy.

"We hope to see full stadiums around the country as Kiwis get back to celebrating live events again, in particular our supporters packing out our home base, Forsyth Barr stadium.”

Assistant coach Clarke Dermody is excited by the announcement.

“It’s great to have a full draw in front of us again, I particularly like getting to test ourselves against our neighbours the Crusaders in the first round. It will certainly give our preseason a lot of focus knowing we are up against the champs early doors.”

‘Also exciting will be our first opportunity to take on the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika. They will no doubt bring extra interest and their own unique style to the tournament” said Dermody.

Playmaker Mitch Hunt said he was looking forward to the expanded format.

“It’s nice to be able to play a full competition with the Australian teams, Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua from the get go. From a players perspective, the different styles and travelling adds another level of interest and challenge which is enjoyable” Hunt said.