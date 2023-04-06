Highlanders without Aaron Smith for Hurricanes clash

Aaron Smith in action for the Highlanders. Smith will miss Saturday night's match against the Hurricanes. Photo: Getty

The Highlanders will be without halfback Aaron Smith when they take on the Hurricanes in Dunedin on Saturday night.

Smith is supporting family through an illness, meaning Folau Fakatava will start at nine and young Otago halfback James Arscott is on the bench.

Folau Fakatava will start at nine for the Highlanders. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Elsewhere, Josh Dickson, Shannon Frizell and Andrew Makalio return to the starting forward pack as the team look for their fourth consecutive Super Rugby Pacific win.

Despite the recent run of victories, head coach Clarke Dermody siad the weekend's game would be a stern test for his team.

“The Hurricanes are an in-form team who rightly sit near the top of the table. We are under no illusions how much of a challenge they will present.

"It will be a great test of our game against a team of real quality, we are looking forward to the opportunity, particularly at home in front of our fans.”

Highlanders to play Hurricanes – 7:05pm, Saturday, April 8, Forsyth Barr Stadium

Team: Ethan de Groot, Andrew Makalio, Jermaine Ainsley, Pari Pari Parkinson, Josh Dickson, Shannon Frizell, Billy Harmon (c), Hugh Renton, Folau Fakatava, Mitch Hunt, Jonah Lowe, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Fetuli Paea, Mosese Dawai, Sam Gilbert.

Reserves: 16. Leni Apisai 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown 18. Saula Ma’u 19. Max Hicks 20. Sean Withy 21. James Arscott 22. Scott Gregory 23. Marino Mikaele Tu’u

Not available due to injury: Vili Koroi (knee) Marty Banks (groin) Jona Nareki (foot) Jeff Thwaites (back) Freddie Burns (knee) Rhys Marshall (concussion) Josh Timu (concussion) Will Tucker (concussion) Jake Te Hiwi (ankle).