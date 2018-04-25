Biting ban for Bulls prop

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Bulls will be without prop Pierre Schoeman when they face the Highlanders on Sunday morning.
Schoeman has been suspended for six weeks after a biting incident in the side's game against the Rebels at the weekend.
He pleaded guilty to the Sanzaar judicial committee last night, one of the factors behind him receiving a lighter ban.
"Taking into account mitigating factors including the player's early guilty plea, his good character, his good disciplinary record and his remorse the judicial committee reduced the (entry-level suspension of 12 weeks) to a period of six weeks," judicial committee chairman Adam Casselden SC said.
The incident went unpenalised at the time.