Biting ban for Bulls prop

    Pierre Schoeman. Photo: Getty Images
    The Bulls will be without prop Pierre Schoeman when they face the Highlanders on Sunday morning.

    Schoeman has been suspended for six weeks after a biting incident in the side's game against the Rebels at the weekend.

    He pleaded guilty to the Sanzaar judicial committee last night, one of the factors behind him receiving a lighter ban.

    "Taking into account mitigating factors including the player's early guilty plea, his good character, his good disciplinary record and his remorse the judicial committee reduced the (entry-level suspension of 12 weeks) to a period of six weeks," judicial committee chairman Adam Casselden SC said.

    The incident went unpenalised at the time.

     

