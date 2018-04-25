Biting ban for Bulls prop

Pierre Schoeman. Photo: Getty Images

The Bulls will be without prop Pierre Schoeman when they face the Highlanders on Sunday morning.

Schoeman has been suspended for six weeks after a biting incident in the side's game against the Rebels at the weekend.

He pleaded guilty to the Sanzaar judicial committee last night, one of the factors behind him receiving a lighter ban.

"Taking into account mitigating factors including the player's early guilty plea, his good character, his good disciplinary record and his remorse the judicial committee reduced the (entry-level suspension of 12 weeks) to a period of six weeks," judicial committee chairman Adam Casselden SC said.

The incident went unpenalised at the time.