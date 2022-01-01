Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
14
|
11
Friday,
Fri,
4
February
Feb
2022
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Highlanders
Brown keen to see ‘where we are at as a team’
Let the great experiment begin.
Gilbert happy to be in 15 jersey
Gilbert happy to be in 15 jersey
Sam Gilbert is in the hot spot.
‘Massive financial hit’ for Highlanders
‘Massive financial hit’ for Highlanders
The Highlanders will take a pre-season hit to their finances and are bracing themselves for a cold autumn.
Red forces changes to Highlanders pre-season schedule
Red forces changes to Highlanders pre-season schedule
The Highlanders will play one pre-season game behind closed doors and a second has been cancelled but may be revived at a different venue.
Highlanders’ draw improvement of sorts
Highlanders’ draw improvement of sorts
Confirmation of the revised Super Rugby Pacific draw hit inboxes yesterday and it contained some good news for the Highlanders.
He’s in for the long haul
He’s in for the long haul
Highlanders head coach Tony Brown will be around for the whole season this time.
As Brown sees it
Super coach Brown: the ultimate rugby head
Tony Brown was running a little late for our interview.
Coltman keen to play footy
Coltman keen to play footy
Veteran hooker Liam Coltman was barely recognisable when he fronted for a Highlanders photo shoot at Cargill’s Castle.
Tikoisolomone to replace Tomkinson
Tikoisolomone to replace Tomkinson
The Highlanders have already been forced into some squad tinkering thanks to injury.
Highlanders confirm squad for next season
Highlanders confirm squad for next season
The Highlanders have included several surprises in their squad for 2022.
De Groot extends contract with Highlanders
De Groot extends contract with Highlanders
All Black and Highlanders loosehead prop Ethan de Groot has signed a new contract that will keep him in the South for a further three years.
Highlanders here to stay in South
Highlanders here to stay in South
The Highlanders ownership group has secured a licence in perpetuity from New Zealand Rugby (NZR) to operate in Otago and Southland.
Highlanders sign schoolboy back
Highlanders sign schoolboy back
The Highlanders have won the race for one of New Zealand’s top rugby prospects.
Hard-working Highlanders fall short
Hard-working Highlanders fall short
Courage can only go so far. The Highlanders defended like men possessed and had one hand on the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman trophy when playing the Blues in the final in Auckland. But it wasn't to be.
Highlanders behind at half-time
Highlanders behind at half-time
The Blues hold a narrow lead over the Highlanders at half-time in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final at Eden Park.
Tornado causing transport disruptions ahead of Super Rugby final
Tornado causing transport disruptions ahead of Super Rugby final
East and South Auckland rugby fans heading to Eden Park tonight are being advised to avoid using trains due to damage caused by this morning's tornado.
Black in, Robinson out
Black in, Robinson out
Otere Black will play, Tom Robinson will not.
Unchanged line-up on the cards
Unchanged line-up on the cards
No changes — pending a final test.
Highlanders make another final
Strange competition but Highlanders make another final
For once, the Crusaders did not break Highlanders fans’ hearts.
Other results enough for Highlanders
Other results enough for Highlanders
Into the final and off to Auckland.
Read more