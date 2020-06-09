Chiefs lose skipper Cane for Highlanders clash

Sam Cane. Photo: Getty

All Blacks captain Sam Cane will miss out on playing for the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday.

The Chiefs skipper has been ruled out with a stiff back and will miss out on the first game of the revised competition.

The Chiefs-Highlanders clash on Saturday will be the first top-class rugby match to be played in front of crowds since the Covid-19 pandemic suspended play in March.

The Hurricanes have also been dealt a major injury blow for their first game.

Utility back Jordie Barrett is expected to be out of action for at least the first three weeks of the revamped season due to a shoulder injury, which could stretch even further if surgery is required.

It means Barrett won't be able to face off against his older brother Beauden in his Blues debut at Eden Park on Sunday.

The Chiefs v Highlanders match will kick off at 7.05pm, two hours later than originally scheduled.