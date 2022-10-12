Donnelly named as Highlanders forwards coach

Tom Donnelly's contract ran out at the end of Otago's NPC season. Photo: ODT files

The Highlanders have appointed Otago NPC coach Tom Donnelly as their forwards coach for two years from 2023.

Donnelly played 65 games for the Highlanders between 2004-2011 at lock and 15 games for the All Blacks in 2009-10.

He had a mixed record in charge of Otago, leading the team to a Championship semifinal in 2020, a Championship final last year, and a mildly disappointing playoff-less run in a rejigged format this season.

His association with Otago began in 2002 as a fresh faced 21-year-old and he went on to play 82 matches for the blue and gold before heading overseas in 2014 to play in France.

He returned in 2017 to take up an assistant coaching role under Cory Brown before taking on the head coach role in 2020. His coaching experience also includes an assistant role with the NZ U20 in 2021 before heading up the coaching group this year and leading the team to an Oceania championship.

Highlanders head coach Clarke Dermody welcomed the appointment.

"Tom was always a keen student of the lineout art as a player, technically and tactically he is excellent in that area. His experiences over the last few years with Otago and the NZ U20s has extended that knowledge base and I know Tom will grow our forwards."

Donnelly said he was looking forward to taking up the challenge of coaching at the next level.

"I am extremely excited about this opportunity that the Highlanders have given me to join their coaching staff. I love representing this region and it’s a real privilege and honour to be involved with an organisation that means so much to me.

"I’m looking forward to this new challenge at Super Rugby level and it’s a real positive that while coaching Otago I have been fortunate to have already worked with many of the Highlanders players and coaching staff.

"Now I just want to get stuck into the challenges that lie ahead and contribute to a successful 2023 Super Rugby campaign."

The appointment completes the Highlanders' coaching group, with Donnelly responsible for the lineout, kick-offs and general forward’s play, Dave Dillon to handle defence, Richard Whiffin attack and Riki Flutey looking after skills and the backs while Chris Boyd will be the coaching mentor.

"Good to have finalised the coaching team, who I know are all very eager to get on with the job come late November when the players arrive. I am delighted with the mix of skills, innovation and experience contained within the group and excited about the possibilities of 2023," Dermody said.