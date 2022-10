The Highlanders’ annual showdown with the Crusaders for the Farmlands Cup will return next season after a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

The pre-season match will take place in Weston, near Oamaru, on February 10. The fixture has previously been played in Waimumu, Darfield, Southbridge, Wanaka and Temuka.

The Crusaders will be chasing a fourth consecutive win.