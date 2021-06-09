With final in sight, Highlanders hope to continue streak

The Highlanders will face the Brumbies in Canberra. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have announced its lineup for the final round of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition as it vies for a spot in the finals.

The Highlanders will face the Brumbies in Canberra and, depending on results, will need five points to get into the top two.

The Highlanders remain unbeaten, as do the Blues and Crusaders who are also in contention for the final.

All Black Aaron Smith is back in the ranks this week while Kayne Hammington returns to the bench despite a strong game against the Waratahs at the weekend.

Liam Coltman. Photo: Getty Images

Hugh Renton swaps places with James Lentjes in the starting line-up while the rest of the team stays the same.

The game will be veteran hooker, Liam Coltman's, 128th cap making him the most capped hooker in Highlanders history surpassing Anton Oliver.

Highlanders v Brumbies - 9.45pm NZT, Friday 11th June, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Team: Ethan De Groot, Ash Dixon (cc), Siate Tokolahi, Bryn Evans, Pari Pari Parkinson, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon, Kazuki Himeno, Aaron Smith (cc), Mitch Hunt, Jona Nareki, Scott Gregory, Michael Collins, Patelesio Tomkinson, Josh Ioane

Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone, Josh Hohneck, Josh Dickson, James Lentjes, Kayne Hammington, Sam Gilbert and Teariki Ben-Nicholas