With final in sight, Highlanders hope to continue streak

The Highlanders will face the Brumbies in Canberra and, depending on results, will need five points to get into the top two.
The Highlanders remain unbeaten, as do the Blues and Crusaders who are also in contention for the final.
All Black Aaron Smith is back in the ranks this week while Kayne Hammington returns to the bench despite a strong game against the Waratahs at the weekend.
The game will be veteran hooker, Liam Coltman's, 128th cap making him the most capped hooker in Highlanders history surpassing Anton Oliver.
Highlanders v Brumbies - 9.45pm NZT, Friday 11th June, GIO Stadium, Canberra
Team: Ethan De Groot, Ash Dixon (cc), Siate Tokolahi, Bryn Evans, Pari Pari Parkinson, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon, Kazuki Himeno, Aaron Smith (cc), Mitch Hunt, Jona Nareki, Scott Gregory, Michael Collins, Patelesio Tomkinson, Josh Ioane
Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone, Josh Hohneck, Josh Dickson, James Lentjes, Kayne Hammington, Sam Gilbert and Teariki Ben-Nicholas