Wednesday, 9 June 2021

With final in sight, Highlanders hope to continue streak

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Highlanders

    The Highlanders have been hard hit by injury this year. Photo: Getty Images
    The Highlanders will face the Brumbies in Canberra. Photo: Getty Images
    The Highlanders have announced its lineup for the final round of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition as it vies for a spot in the finals.

    The Highlanders will face the Brumbies in Canberra and, depending on results, will need five points to get into the top two.

    The Highlanders remain unbeaten, as do the Blues and Crusaders who are also in contention for the final.

    All Black Aaron Smith is back in the ranks this week while Kayne Hammington returns to the bench despite a strong game against the Waratahs at the weekend.

    Liam Coltman. Photo: Getty Images
    Liam Coltman. Photo: Getty Images
    Hugh Renton swaps places with James Lentjes in the starting line-up while the rest of the team stays the same.

    The game will be veteran hooker, Liam Coltman's, 128th cap making him the most capped hooker in Highlanders history surpassing Anton Oliver.

    Highlanders v Brumbies - 9.45pm NZT, Friday 11th June, GIO Stadium, Canberra

    Team: Ethan De Groot,  Ash Dixon (cc), Siate Tokolahi, Bryn Evans, Pari Pari Parkinson, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon,  Kazuki Himeno,  Aaron Smith (cc), Mitch Hunt,  Jona Nareki, Scott Gregory, Michael Collins, Patelesio Tomkinson, Josh Ioane

    Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone, Josh Hohneck, Josh Dickson, James Lentjes, Kayne Hammington, Sam Gilbert and Teariki Ben-Nicholas

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter