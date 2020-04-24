Franchise not ruling out future job losses

Roger Clark

The Highlanders have not ruled out redundancies.

But for now the franchise is battling on with a full staffing roster and hoping for a quick return to play.

Earlier this week, the Blues and the Chiefs confirmed they had joined the Crusaders in making staff redundant.

There has been no Super Rugby played since the competition was suspended in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With major revenues streams having dried up, the five New Zealand franchises find themselves in a dire financial struggle.

New Zealand Rugby has provided emergency funding of $250,000 to the five franchises, and the organisations have also taken up Government support.

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said all non-playing staff had taken a 30% pay cut but no-one had been made redundant. However, he could not rule out future job losses.

"At this stage we’re not [making anyone redundant] but we will keep reviewing that as we go," he said.

"Obviously, the staff have taken a hit across the board and we were a pretty lean machine to start with.

"At the moment we’re trucking along OK and hopefully, at some stage soon, we can get back on the field."

With New Zealand moving from Alert Level 4 to Level 3 on Monday night, that return to play looks a little closer.

"I don’t know whether I’m optimistic or just want to be because I’ve been in my little office at home for four weeks," Clark said.

"But I think everybody is seeing a little bit of light [at the end of the tunnel] but we are just waiting. There is a lot of work being done behind the scenes by people at New Zealand Rugby and our club is getting ready for the opportunity just like every other club.

"We’ll just wait until the Government tells us it is the right time."

Clark did not want to speculate when that might be, but perhaps a best-case scenario could see a revamped competition resume in July.

"The guys are training now in their bubbles but we think we need to have them together and increase their contact and loads for a three-week period. That will give people an indication of when we are able to start play."