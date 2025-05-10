Gilbert to join Connacht at end of Super season

Sam Gilbert. Photo: supplied

Experienced Highlanders and Otago utility back Sam Gilbert is heading to Ireland.

Gilbert will join Connacht at the end of this Super Rugby season, the Irish club announced last night.

The Highlanders wished their departing player well on social media and will seek to send him - and doubtless a bunch of others to be confirmed - out on a high with some decent performances over the final three weeks of a disappointing season.

Gilbert has been something of an everyman for the Highlanders in recent seasons, playing a handful of games in his preferred fullback position but also starting on the wing and at both second five and first five.

He had a particularly good run in 2023 and the first half of the 2024 season when he showed his value as a strong and reliable operator across the park, and also showed off some remarkably accurate goal-kicking.

He was picked for the All Blacks XV in 2023.

Not a player for flashy line breaks or sizzling 80m runs, he is defensively sound and a good link man, and has a strapping frame with a powerful boot - attributes that will serve him well in rugby in the north.

Gilbert was schooled at St Andrew’s College and had just been recognised in the Canterbury system - he scored five tries in six games for the red and blacks in 2019 - when he came south to join the Highlanders, Otago and the Green Island club.

He has played 56 games for the Highlanders, scoring 322 points (13 tries, 79 conversions and 33 penalties), and 29 for Otago.

Connacht have a couple of Otago links already on the books.

Gilbert’s fellow Green Island man, Sean Jansen, started at No 8 in their most recent game in the United Rugby Championship, and former Highlanders and Otago first five Josh Ioane is also at the club.

Irish and Lions midfield star Bundee Aki is the main man at Connacht.

The Highlanders have exciting youngsters Caleb Tangitau and Finn Hurley under contract next year, and they will be eager to have Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Jona Nareki back, but Gilbert’s versatility will be missed.