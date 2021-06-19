Highlanders behind at half-time

Billy Harmon carries the ball during a tight opening 40 at Eden Park. Photo: Getty Images

The Blues hold a narrow lead over the Highlanders at half-time in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final at Eden Park.

The Highlanders took the early lead through a penalty to Mitch Hunt before the Telea scored for the Blues and Black kicked a penalty to creep ahead.

Highlanders co-captain Ash Dixon was given a yellow card for a high tackle on Otere Black but the visitors managed to hold off the Blues and not concede while down down to 14 men.

Mitch Hunt and Otere Black traded penalties towards the end of the half to leave the score 13-6 to the Blues at half-time.