The Highlanders lead the Crusaders 17-14 at halftime tonight.

The Crusaders were quick out of the blocks and lead 8-0 after 10 minutes.

But the Highlanders hit back with two tries by Shannon Frizell and Ngane Punivai.

Two penalties by Richie Mo'unga evened it up but Mitch Hunt kicked a penalty right on halftime to give the home side the lead at the break.