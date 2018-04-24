Highlanders Invercargill game confirmed

It has been confirmed the Highlanders will take a game to Invercargill this season.

The side will play a French Barbarians side on Friday June 22 in the city, the night before the Dunedin test between the All Blacks and France.

“We weren’t initially able to schedule a game for Invercargill this season so from our perspective the opportunity to play the French there is fantastic," Highlanders CEO Roger Clark said.

"I am sure the Southland rugby public will embrace the chance to see international rugby in Invercargill again.”

It follows a match between the Crusaders and French Barbarians on June 15.

French Barbarians Manager Denis Charvet said the side was looking forward to the games.

“After hosting New Zealand Maori last November in Bordeaux, the second French National Team is delighted to travel to South Hemisphere and have the opportunity to play against two great teams as Crusaders and Highlanders," he said.

“We love coming to New Zealand and we love the competition of playing against a New Zealand side. We’re very excited to be bringing our Barbarians style of rugby with a lot of young French talents to New Zealand and we know that we are facing formidable opponents in the Crusaders and Highlanders.

“We’re very much looking forward to playing these teams in Christchurch and Invercargill.”

It was also announced the All Blacks will take their game of three halves match to Christchurch, where they will play Canterbury and Otago.