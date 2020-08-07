Highlanders make change on wing

Jona Nareki has made it in to the starting lineup. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have made just one change to their team to take on the Crusaders on Sunday in Christchurch.

Winger Jona Nareki comes into the side instead of Scott Gregory. The forward pack remains the same while Ngane Punivai and Teariki Ben-Nicholas come into the reserves.

The Highlanders have not won in Christchurch since 2015. The Crusaders are due to name their side this afternoon.

Highlanders: Mitch Hunt, Josh McKay, Michael Collins, Sio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith (co-captain), Mikaele Marino-Tu'u, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Jack Whetton, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jeff Thwaites, Ash Dixon (co-captain), Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Siate Tokolahi, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jesse Parete, Folau Fakatavu, Ngane Punivai, Teariki Ben-Nicholas