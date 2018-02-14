Highlanders name Farmlands Cup team

The Highlanders side facing the Crusaders in the Farmlands Cup at the Southern Field Days in Waimumu tomorrow has been announced.

The teams will be welcomed by a sell-out crowd of close to 8000 for the southern pre-season clash where local favourites the Highlanders attempt to reclaim the Farmlands Cup from their nothern rivals.

This is the third time the teams will face off for the cup. Previous games ended with a draw and a win for the Crusaders.

The Highlanders will welcome back some All Blacks for the first time this season with Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock, Aaron Smith, Lima Sopoaga and Waisake Naholo all named to start. Liam Coltman will also play his first match since injuring his ankle in the 2017 quarter final against the Crusaders.

“We are certainly approaching the game as our final dress rehearsal before our first round clash with the Blues. It’s a good opportunity to give a few guys some rugby who haven’t been involved on the field so far this pre-season,” said Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger.

Pulse Energy Highlanders v BNZ Crusaders – 6pm, Thursday 15th February, 6pm Fred Booth Park, Waimumu

1. Daniel Lienert-Brown

2. Liam Coltman

3. Siate Tokolahi

4. Jackson Hemopo

5. Tom Franklin

6. Liam Squire

7. Dillon Hunt

8. Luke Whitelock

9. Aaron Smith

10. Lima Sopoaga

11. Tevita Li

12. Rob Thompson

13. Matt Faddes

14. Waisake Naholo

15. Ben Smith (cc)

16. Ash Dixon (cc)

17. Aki Seiuli

18. Tyrel Lomax

19. Alex Ainley

20. Dan Pryor

21. Elliot Dixon

22. Kayne Hammington

23. Fletcher Smith

24. Teihorangi Walden

25. Tevita Nabura