Highlanders name strong side for Fiji clash

Winger Waisake Naholo is scheduled to play his 50th match for the Highlanders against the Chiefs in Fiji at the weekend. Photo: Getty

The Highlanders have named a strong side to take on the Chiefs in Fiji at the weekend in what will be a special match for star winger Waisake Naholo.

Ben Smith, Aaron Smith, Waisake Naholo all return from national duty in the backs, while in the forwards, new All Black Jackson Hemopo partners Tom Franklin in the middle row. Loose forward Shannon Frizell, who also debuted for the All Blacks against France, will start from the bench.

Elsewhere, Siate Tokolahi returns at tighthead prop for his first match since injuring himself in the round 9 clash against the Blues.

In the backs Aaron Smith and Lima Sopoaga will steer the ship, and the midfield partnership of Teihorangi Walden and Rob Thompson is maintained. In the outsides the back three of Ben Smith, Tevita Li and Waisake Naholo should provide plenty of entertainment for the Suva crowd.

It will be a very special occasion for Naholo, who will be playing his 50th Super Rugby game in front of his countrymen, family and friends in Suva.

Head coach Aaron Mauger was not fazed by playing in Fiji, saying the said they had known since the start of the year the game was taking place.

''To be a consistent team we have to be able to perform at any time, in any conditions, anywhere," he said.

''This is a great opportunity; the team is focused on delivering a good performance for our supporters and the rugby public of Fiji.”

Highlanders to play Chiefs, Saturday, 7.35pm , ANZ National Stadium, Suva

Daniel Lienert-Brown, Ash Dixon (cc), Siate Tokolahi, Jackson Hemopo, Tom Franklin, Elliot Dixon, Dillon Hunt, Luke Whitelock, Aaron Smith, Lima Sopoaga, Tevita Li, Teihorangi Walden, Rob Thompson, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith (cc).

Reserves: Liam Coltman, Aki Seiuli, Tyrel Lomax, Alex Ainley, Shannon Frizell, Kayne Hammington, Josh Ioane, Richard Buckman.