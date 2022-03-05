Highlanders outdone by Hurricanes

Logan Henry crosses the line for the Hurricanes. Photo: Getty Images

The Hurricanes proved the old cliché true in Wellington on Saturday night – dominating the Highlanders up front to claim their second win of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Setting the match up through their pack, the Hurricanes came out deserved winners, 21-14, in what was far from a pretty game of rugby.

Whenever it looked like one team was starting to get on a roll and build phases, they would drop the ball, or concede a penalty, or put in a kick that was poorly executed and undid their hard work.

It was a slog for both teams, and as such the forwards were tasked with massive workloads, stopping a lot of one-out running from the ruck, contesting the breakdown with vigour, muscling up for scrums and taking plenty of carries.

Things didn't go to plan for the backs – the prime example being a pinpoint crossfield kick to an unmarked Highlander Liam Coombes-Fabling on the wing, that looked odds-on to result in a try, but instead failed to be caught and rolled over the sideline. It was just one of those nights.

But amid the lethargic chaos of it all, there were a few moments to savour. The scoring was opened 12 minutes in when Hurricanes loosehead Pouri Rakete-Stones charged onto a beautiful short ball from No 10 Ruben Love and flashed his speed and strength to run 20m and score his first Super Rugby try.

The Highlanders almost hit back soon after from a similar play when halfback Folau Fakatava sent Coombes-Fabling back on the inside, however in that instance, the Hurricanes defence tracked back well and snuffed out the attack as the Highlanders tried to move it wide.

The introduction of Aaron Smith at halftime brought more direction into the Highlanders' attack, but again it was the Hurricanes who opened the scoring in the half. They extended their lead after 10 minutes of the second half through second five-eighth Billy Proctor, who charged over from close range – capitalising on phases of hard work around the ruck from the forwards to crash over the line.

With a 14-point buffer, the Hurricanes defence was going to make things hard for the Highlanders. Led by Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett, who seemed intent to make their opponents feel every tackle they landed, the intensity of the Hurricanes defence never wavered – despite the Highlanders enjoying a significantly larger chunk of possession.

The Highlanders did crash through with about 20 minutes to go to close the gap – lock Manakaai Selby-Rickit earning his first Super Rugby try – but the Hurricanes answered through reserve halfback Logan Henry, another bagging his first try in the competition.

The Highlanders did not stop coming though, and lock Josh Dickson was rewarded for his massive shift with a five-pointer, and Marty Banks' conversion meant the Southerners had four minutes to try to salvage a draw.

They couldn't, and had to settle for a sole bonus point as the Hurricanes took the spoils.

Hurricanes 21 (Pouri Rakete-Stones, Billy Proctor, Logan Henry tries; Jordie Barrett 3 cons)

Highlanders 14 (Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Josh Dickson tries; Marty Banks 2 cons)

HT: 7-0