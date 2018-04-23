Highlanders to play French Barbarians: report

The Highlanders appear set to play the French Barbarians in Invercargill. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders appear set to face a French Barbarians side in Invercargill in June.

It has been reported that the side will host the Barbarians team on Friday June 22, the night before the All Blacks play France in Dunedin.

That will follow a match between the French Barbarians and the Crusaders a week earlier, on June 15 in Christchurch, the night before the second test in Wellington.

It is unclear how strong a line-up either will be able to field, as they will be impacted by the number of players involved in the All Blacks' campaign.

The French tour begins on June 9, when the national side plays the All Blacks in Auckland.