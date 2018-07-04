Highlanders resist wholesale changes

Richard Buckman will return to the Highlanders' starting line-up. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have resisted making wholesale changes for Friday's match against the Crusaders.

Richard Buckman comes in on the left wing and James Lentjes at openside flanker for Tevita Li and Dillon Hunt respectively.

Meanwhile Liam Squire is bracketed with Elliot Dixon on the blindside flank.

Those were the only changes to the starting line-up, however, sticking with the majority of the team which was thrashed in Fiji by the Chiefs last week.

Squire remains questionable as he works his way back from a shoulder injury sustained during the All Blacks' final test series against France last month.

On the bench Pari Pari Parkinson could potentially make his debut, while Fletcher Smith also moves in.

One player is to be omitted from the team once a final decision has been made on whether Squire plays.

See tomorrow's Otago Daily Times for more.

Highlanders to play Crusaders

Ben Smith, Waisake Naholo, Rob Thompson, Tei Walden, Richard Buckman, Lima Sopoaga, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, James Lentjes, Elliot Dixon/Liam Squire, Tom Franklin, Jackson Hemopo, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Ash Dixon, Aki Seiuli, Tyrel Lomax, Pari Pari Parkinson, Shannon Frizell, Kayne Hammington, Josh Ioane, Fletcher Smith.