Dunedin
16
|
7
Thursday,
Thu,
30
May
May
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Easter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Highlanders
SUBSCRIBER
So near yet so far for 1999 Highlanders
It was 25 years ago today.
Highlanders using Hurricanes match as ‘test’
Highlanders using Hurricanes match as ‘test’
Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody has rested a swag of players with one eye on the playoffs next week.
ODT Landers Chat - Highlanders Awards 2024
ODT Landers Chat - Highlanders Awards 2024
PD is at the Highlanders Awards night for Landers Chat this week. There are 14 trophies up for grabs and there are rumours that some players have picked up a swag!!
Hurley to start at fullback as Highlanders ring changes
Hurley to start at fullback as Highlanders ring changes
Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody has taken the opportunity to rest a swag of players with one eye on the playoffs next week.
Tavatavanawai showered with Highlanders awards
Tavatavanawai showered with Highlanders awards
It has been a year to remember for Timoci Tavatavanawai.
SUBSCRIBER
Landers looking to build on recent good form
SUBSCRIBER
Landers looking to build on recent good form
The Highlanders are looking to roll up their sleeves and do it all over again this weekend.
Highlanders seal playoffs spot in style
Highlanders seal playoffs spot in style
Now that is how you play rugby.
Our flying Fijians put Landers in playoffs
Our flying Fijians put Landers in playoffs
The Highlanders have clinched a playoff spot with a 39-3 win against the Fijian Drua at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium.
Nareki ready to fire in key game for Landers
Nareki ready to fire in key game for Landers
There is never a smile far from Jona Nareki’s face.
SUBSCRIBER
Harmon, Nareki back for Highlanders
SUBSCRIBER
Harmon, Nareki back for Highlanders
Billy Harmon and Jona Nareki are back.
Harmon returns, Millar ruled out for Highlanders
Harmon returns, Millar ruled out for Highlanders
Ethan de Groot has been named Highlanders co-captain for Sunday's clash with the Fijian Drua, despite the return of regular skipper Billy Harmon for the must-win match.
SUBSCRIBER
Highlanders wary of improving Drua scrum
SUBSCRIBER
Highlanders wary of improving Drua scrum
The Fijian Drua are a dangerous attacking side.
Blues deal Landers a reality check
Blues deal Landers a reality check
Turns out you can take half a dozen All Blacks out of the Blues and they are still darn good.
Highlanders no match for ruthless Blues
Highlanders no match for ruthless Blues
Turns out you can take half a dozen All Blacks out of the Blues and they are still darn good.
SUBSCRIBER
Invigorated Highlanders have to ‘reset and go again’
SUBSCRIBER
Invigorated Highlanders have to ‘reset and go again’
Ethan de Groot hopes the Highlanders can be the bullies this weekend.
ODT Landers Chat - Mitch Dunshea
ODT Landers Chat - Mitch Dunshea
On Landers Chat this week, we catch up with star Highlanders lock Mitch Dunshea.
Highlanders name rare unchanged team
Highlanders name rare unchanged team
Ethan de Groot is the answer to a good trivia question this week.
De Groot to lead unchanged Highlanders in Blues clash
De Groot to lead unchanged Highlanders in Blues clash
Ethan de Groot will lead an unchanged Highlanders team in the Gordon Hunter Memorial Trophy game against the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday night.
SUBSCRIBER
Recent form suggests Landers will deserve spot in playoffs
SUBSCRIBER
Recent form suggests Landers will deserve spot in playoffs
What a difference a couple of weeks have made.
Harmon still doubtful starter for Blues clash
Harmon still doubtful starter for Blues clash
Highlanders captain Billy Harmon remains a doubtful starter for the game against the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday night.
