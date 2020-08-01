Skip to main content
Dunedin
15
|
11
Hohneck decides he is a Southern man—for now
The world works in mysterious ways these days.
Next season’s Highlanders side will not include Walden
Taranaki skipper Teihorangi Walden has confirmed he is no longer contracted to the Highlanders.
Japan not Highlanders next step for Herring
Former Otago coach Ben Herring is heading to Japan for the next step in his coaching career, passing up a chance to apply for the vacant job at the Highlanders.
Joseph rules out return as Highlanders coach
Jamie Joseph has ruled out taking charge of the Highlanders but admits nothing is for certain in the current world.
Mauger change at Highlanders
The Highlanders are likely to look for an experienced head coach for next season, although money may limit their options.
Mauger let go by Highlanders
Aaron Mauger's time as Highlanders head coach has come to an end.
Crusaders openside signs two-year deal with Highlanders
Crusaders openside flanker Billy Harmon has revealed his Super Rugby future lies in Dunedin after the Highlanders offered a two-year deal.
Plenty at stake in North v South: Dixon
Making the All Blacks is paramount for players preparing to represent their respective islands this weekend says North hooker Ash Dixon.
Hunt signs with Blues
The Highlanders have suffered a big loss for next season.
Nareki out to make a name for himself
Jona Malanicagi — ever heard of him?
Otago looks to Tucker for height
Otago has brought in lock Will Tucker from Canterbury as it looks to cover a lack of tall timber in the province.
Landers supply 10 to interisland squads
There are 10 Highlanders in the North-South squads and nearly half of them will turn out for the mob from the northern side of Cook Strait.
Highlanders still have about 10 spots to fill
A couple of the best for the Highlanders this season remain unsigned for next year as other players look to move on.
Highlanders put lockdown to best possible use
For most of us who went into lockdown, it was simply parking the bus for a few weeks.
Dixon, Smith rise to big occasion
Ash Dixon could play another 100 games if he keeps up these efforts.
An empty stadium - but plenty to cheer about
It was all quiet on the western front — and on all other fronts.
Highlanders thump Hurricanes in eerie finale
The Highlanders celebrated their co-captains' milestones with victory over the Hurricanes to bring the premature curtain down on Super Rugby Aotearoa in bizarre circumstances.
As it happened: Highlanders v Hurricanes
Join us from 3pm on Saturday for live updates of the Highlanders Super Rugby Aotearoa match against the Hurricanes from Forsyth Barr Stadium.
Crusaders v Blues cancelled; Highlanders v Canes to go ahead
The Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Blues and Crusaders has been cancelled, but tomorrow's Highlanders-Hurricanes match in Dunedin will go ahead.
Hurricanes happy to play
The Hurricanes are committed to playing their final round Super Rugby Aotearoa match against the Highlanders.
