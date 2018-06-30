Horror half humbles Highlanders

gettyimages-987776042.jpg Anton Lienert-Brown chips through the Highlanders defence. Photo: Getty Images

An appalling first half from the Highlanders has led to the Chiefs chalking up a commanding 45-22 win in Suva tonight.

The Highlanders never got into gear in the first half and its defence was wanting as the Chiefs racked up 42 unanswered points.

The Chiefs had the wind behind them in the opening half and made every post a winning one.

The lads from Waikato were slick and clinical while the Highlanders were woeful in everything they did in the first half.

The Highlanders won the second half but that meant little as the Chiefs ran out comfortable winners.

Chiefs 45 (Toni Pulu 2, Sean Wainui, Solomon Alaimalo, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Luke Jacobson tries; Damian McKenzie 6 con, pen) Highlanders 22 (Tei Walden 2, Aki Seiuli, Shannon Frizell tries, Lima Sopoaga con) Halftime: 42-0