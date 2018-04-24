Invercargill set for game

The Highlanders may be set to take a game to Invercargill this season after all.

Reports surfaced yesterday suggesting the side will play a French Barbarians XV in the deep south on Friday, June 22.

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark did not respond to calls from the Otago Daily Times seeking confirmation of the match.

However, it is understood the match will be played the night before Dunedin hosts the third test between the All Blacks and France.

It will follow a similar match against the Crusaders on June 15, the night before the Wellington test between the two nations.

The Highlanders are likely to be under-strength for the match as their All Blacks will be absent.

The move comes after Invercargill was snubbed of a game this year after the franchise instead opted to take its June 30 match against the Chiefs to Suva in Fiji.

Clark told the Otago Daily Times in January that a game in Invercargill during the June window - when Super Rugby takes a break - remained an option.

The Invercargill City Council, which owns Rugby Park in Southland, did not respond to calls.



