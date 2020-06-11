Ioane back at 10, newcomer on wing for Highlanders

Josh Ioane will start at first five-eighth this weekend for the Highlanders. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Josh Ioane will be at first five-eighth and a newcomer will be on the right wing for the Highlanders on Saturday night.

They were the notable changes in the side to play the Chiefs in the return of live sport to New Zealand, as Super Rugby Aotearoa begins at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Ioane moves into 10 after having played at second five-eighth prior to Super Rugby ending due to Covid-19.

Mitch Hunt, who had been playing at 10, moves back to fullback.

Joining him in the back three are newcomer Sam Gilbert, from Canterbury, and try-scoring maestro Jona Nareki.

The remainder of the side has a largely familiar look, Ash Dixon to captain from hooker.

Key signing Nehe Milner-Skudder is unavailable due to a shoulder injury.

Highlanders team to play the Chiefs

Mitch Hunt, Sam Gilbert, Rob Thompson, Sio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Paripari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon (c), Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jeff Thwaites, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Kayne Hammington, Tei Walden, Vilimoni Koroi.