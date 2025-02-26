Lienert-Brown gets three-match ban

Daniel Lienert-Brown. Photo: Getty Images

Highlanders prop Daniel Lienert-Brown has been suspended for three weeks after being found guilty of dangerous play in his side's Super Rugby Pacific game against the Blues.

Lienert-Brown was found guilty of dangerous contact in a ruck. He was yellow-carded for a reckless cleanout in the 59th minute of the match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday night.

It was later upgraded to a red card by the TMO.

Despite being down to just 13 players at one stage the Highlanders managed to hold on to beat the Blues 29-21.

The judicial committee ruled the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches.

Lienert-Brown accepted he committed an act of foul play and along with mitigating factors such as his disciplinary record, remorse and conduct, the judicial committee applied the full 50% reduction in sanction.

The 32-year-old was also given permission to apply to take part in World Rugby's coaching intervention programme as a substitute for the final match of the sanction.

He will miss the Super Rugby Pacific matches against Moana Pasifika, the Hurricanes and the Queensland Reds.