Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Lienert-Brown gets three-match ban

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Highlanders

    Daniel Lienert-Brown. Photo: Getty Images
    Daniel Lienert-Brown. Photo: Getty Images
    Highlanders prop Daniel Lienert-Brown has been suspended for three weeks after being found guilty of dangerous play in his side's Super Rugby Pacific game against the Blues.

    Lienert-Brown was found guilty of dangerous contact in a ruck. He was yellow-carded for a reckless cleanout in the 59th minute of the match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday night.

    It was later upgraded to a red card by the TMO.

    Despite being down to just 13 players at one stage the Highlanders managed to hold on to beat the Blues 29-21.

    The judicial committee ruled the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches.

    Lienert-Brown accepted he committed an act of foul play and along with mitigating factors such as his disciplinary record, remorse and conduct, the judicial committee applied the full 50% reduction in sanction.

    The 32-year-old was also given permission to apply to take part in World Rugby's coaching intervention programme as a substitute for the final match of the sanction.

    He will miss the Super Rugby Pacific matches against Moana Pasifika, the Hurricanes and the Queensland Reds.

    RNZ

    OUTSTREAM