Niggly Nugget: Smith reveals what sparked scuffle

Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith tussles with Rebels lock Josh Canham at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Aaron Smith has revealed what prompted the extremely rare sight of the Highlanders halfback involved in a scuffle at the weekend.

The Super Rugby game between the Highlanders and the Rebels got niggly in several moments at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Smith, usually such a calm presence on the field, had a vigorous ‘‘discussion’’ off the ball with Rebels lock Josh Canham that included Smith being hung in the air, and having his head pushed into the turf.

It was prompted by an incident he found ‘‘unsportsmanlike’’, Smith said.

‘‘They got a lineout turnover and the lock shot through and I tackled him low,’’ he said today.

‘‘My arm was trapped under his leg. I was trying to get out, and he thought I was trying to hold him, and he gave me a little love tap with his foot, a kick, and I didn’t think that was very sportsmanlike.

‘‘He lashed out, and I gave him a little serve. There was no need for it. I’m the smallest guy on the field. Then he stood up and picked me up and it was all go.’’

Aaron Smith clears the ball for the Highlanders during Saturday's match. The team went on to win 20-17. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Smith later joked with wife Teagan that he might have been inspired by the new Netflix documentary series on UFC star Conor McGregor and tried some jiujitsu on a player 30kg heavier.

He did not feel the incident amounted to anything serious.

‘‘It was just a rush of hot blood. We shook hands after. Rugby’s rugby.

"He was being a little bit like that all night - irritating people - but that’s part of his game.

"Some people are really good at it, and he obviously got me off my game for a little it, and I definitely had to reset myself.’’

Smith smiled as he recalled the other major stoush of his career when he had a run-in with someone more his size, Chiefs halfback Brad Weber, three years ago.

He hopes the Highlanders will be ready for a (metaphorical) fight when they host the Reds in another must-win game on Friday night.

Smith (34) has signed a contract to play in Japan from the end of this year and be available for the All Blacks through to the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which begins on September 8.

Paul Dwyer’s Rugby Chat will also feature the halfback great.