Thursday, 27 May 2021

5.00 pm

Queenstown misses out as Highlanders match moves to Sydney

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Highlanders

    The Highlanders Super Rugby Trans-Tasman match against the Rebels has been moved from Queenstown to Sydney due to the extension of a travel pause between Victoria and New Zealand.

    The change was announced this afternoon after officials in Victoria said the state would enter a seven day lockdown after an increase in Covid-19 cases in the community.

    Victoria will begin the lockdown from midnight, in an effort to contain a Covid-19 outbreak in the northern suburbs of Melbourne which has grown to 26 cases.

    The Highlanders had been scheduled to play the Rebels at 2.35pm on Sunday at the Sir John Davies Oval in Queenstown, but will now travel to Australia on Saturday to play their Round 4 match at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney.

    The match in Sydney will now kick-off at 5pm on Sunday (local time).

    All tickets for the Queenstown game will be refunded.

