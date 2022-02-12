Saturday, 12 February 2022

1.05 pm

Rusty Highlanders lose first 'game of three halves'

    By Hayden Meikle
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Highlanders

    gettyimages-1370033482.jpg

    Scott Gregory of the Highlanders looks for a gap in the defence during the Super Rugby Pacific Game of Three Halves Trial match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs in Queenstown. Photo: Getty Images
    Scott Gregory of the Highlanders looks for a gap in the defence during the Super Rugby Pacific Game of Three Halves Trial match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs in Queenstown. Photo: Getty Images
    The Highlanders showed some promise but also looked rusty in their first appearance in the “game of three halves” in Queenstown today.

    The Chiefs won the 40-minute game 14-5 behind closed doors at the Wakatipu Rugby Club.

    Midfield back Scott Gregory scored a nice try for the Highlanders in the final minute.

    It was a just reward for Gregory, who had looked the pick of a Highlanders team that committed plenty of errors.

    The Chiefs are now playing 40 minutes against the Blues, and the Highlanders play the Blues at 2pm.

    The game of three halves was hastily arranged following the outbreak of Omicron in the Moana Pasifika camp.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter