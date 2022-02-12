Rusty Highlanders lose first 'game of three halves'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Chiefs won the 40-minute game 14-5 behind closed doors at the Wakatipu Rugby Club.
Midfield back Scott Gregory scored a nice try for the Highlanders in the final minute.
It was a just reward for Gregory, who had looked the pick of a Highlanders team that committed plenty of errors.
The Chiefs are now playing 40 minutes against the Blues, and the Highlanders play the Blues at 2pm.
The game of three halves was hastily arranged following the outbreak of Omicron in the Moana Pasifika camp.