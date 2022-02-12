Rusty Highlanders lose first 'game of three halves'

gettyimages-1370033482.jpg Scott Gregory of the Highlanders looks for a gap in the defence during the Super Rugby Pacific Game of Three Halves Trial match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs in Queenstown. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders showed some promise but also looked rusty in their first appearance in the “game of three halves” in Queenstown today.

The Chiefs won the 40-minute game 14-5 behind closed doors at the Wakatipu Rugby Club.

Midfield back Scott Gregory scored a nice try for the Highlanders in the final minute.

It was a just reward for Gregory, who had looked the pick of a Highlanders team that committed plenty of errors.

The Chiefs are now playing 40 minutes against the Blues, and the Highlanders play the Blues at 2pm.

The game of three halves was hastily arranged following the outbreak of Omicron in the Moana Pasifika camp.