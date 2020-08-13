Smith, Dixon to bring up milestones

highlanders_2020_aaron_smith.jpg Aaron Smith will play his 150th game for the Highlanders this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders' co-captains have both been named to bring up milestones on Saturday.

Aaron Smith will play his 150th match for the side, while Ash Dixon will play his 100th, against the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The team was named this afternoon, although details around whether fans will be able to attend the game remain a question.

The starting line-up is unchanged from last week's loss to the Crusaders, while flanker Tom Florence moves on to the bench in place of Jesse Parete.

It will be the Highlanders' final game of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season.

Highlanders team to play the Hurricanes

Mitch Hunt, Josh McKay, Michael Collins, Patelesio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Jack Whetton, Pari Pari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon, Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jeff Thwaites, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Folau Fakatava, Ngane Punivai, Tom Florence.