Thursday, 13 August 2020

Smith, Dixon to bring up milestones

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Highlanders

    highlanders_2020_aaron_smith.jpg

    If restrictions last into the weekend, the Highlanders may play without a crowd this weekend....
    Aaron Smith will play his 150th game for the Highlanders this weekend. Photo: Getty Images
    The Highlanders' co-captains have both been named to bring up milestones on Saturday.

    Aaron Smith will play his 150th match for the side, while Ash Dixon will play his 100th, against the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    The team was named this afternoon, although details around whether fans will be able to attend the game remain a question.

    The starting line-up is unchanged from last week's loss to the Crusaders, while flanker Tom Florence moves on to the bench in place of Jesse Parete.

    It will be the Highlanders' final game of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season.

    Highlanders team to play the Hurricanes

    Mitch Hunt, Josh McKay, Michael Collins, Patelesio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Jack Whetton, Pari Pari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon, Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jeff Thwaites, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Folau Fakatava, Ngane Punivai, Tom Florence.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter