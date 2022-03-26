Smith enjoys energy boost from crowd

Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith is expecting there to be a little more juice for the Highlanders to draw from today.

It has been a tough start for the Highlanders.

Four games without a win, just one in Dunedin and a dosage of Covid-19 to boot.

They have done a lot right, but much of that has been undone by the inability to execute in key moments.

Frustration has seeped in at times and it would be easy to become despondent.

That is where Smith sees the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions being a huge boost.

When the team takes the field at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon, it will host the Blues in front of a crowd for the first time this year.

‘‘I was very excited about that, when the news came through,’’ Smith said.

‘‘It’s great to play at home, to have our fans there, the Zoo. For where we’re at in our season, it’s just the energy kick we need.

‘‘You don’t play rugby for the crowds and that, but it just makes it so much more fun when you have a full house.

‘‘Playing in front of your fans, you get that juice, the Zoo’s always rocking, so hopefully we’ll feed off that.’’

Perhaps that extra juice will help in the latter stages.

Two weeks ago, the Highlanders led 13-3 at halftime, having outplayed the Blues in the first half at Eden Park.

However, they fell off the pace and the Blues ran away with a 32-20 victory.

Coach Tony Brown expected an improved Blues performance, although he said keeping the pressure on for the full game would leave the Highlanders in a good position.

He identified the contestable kick area, as well as the set piece, as things which let the team down in its previous outing.

‘‘Obviously, in all games of rugby you want to start well, so it’s really important we do that,’’ Brown said.

‘‘I felt as though we had them under pretty good pressure there in that first half. They were making mistakes, but it was through how we were playing the game.

‘‘So we’ve got to be able to do that for 80 minutes.’’

The Blues bring a big forward pack, coupled with a dangerous backline.

That will be even more dangerous than last time, as Beauden Barrett returns at first five.

The Highlanders have made several changes of their own, notably missing both Ethan de Groot and Connor Garden-Bachop.

Sam Gilbert slots in at fullback, while Ngane Punivai comes in on the right wing.

Scott Gregory and Fetuli Paea form the midfield duo, while James Lentjes and Daniel Lienert-Brown come in at open-side flanker and loose head prop respectively.

While still searching for the first win, Brown said it was important the team kept its perspective on the bigger picture.

It only needs to finish in the top eight of the 12 team competition to make the playoffs, and he admitted it was ‘‘always going to be a tough four weeks’’.

‘‘I think that’s the main part as a head coach, is to keep everyone on task around the next performance.

‘‘Also to be realistic around what’s happened and then to be really optimistic around what we can achieve if we get it right.

‘‘Even if you’ve won four in a row to start the season doesn’t mean you’re going to be in the playoffs.

‘‘There’s a lot of work to be done before we get to those last few rounds, and into the playoffs.

‘‘There’s plenty of good rugby teams out there that haven’t won all their games yet.’’

Kick-off is at 4.35pm.