Stormers shrug off Highlanders to win in Cape Town

Steven Kitshoff of the Stormers is tackled during the Super Rugby match between Stormers and Highlanders. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have lost 34-22 to the Stormers in Cape Town and now face a tough road to the playoffs.

The visiting side was never really in the contest and could not get much going in attack and lost the battle for territory and possession. The home side led 17-3 at halftime and though the Highlanders scored the first try of the second half they too often conceded points straight after scoring - a plague the side has had all season long.

The best for the Highlanders were halfback Aaron Smith, lock Tom Franklin and No 8 Elliot Dixon. First choice Highlanders first five-eighth Josh Ioane did not start the game because of a bruised leg picked up in the last game.

The Stormers played well and look a playoff threat but were given way too much licence at the breakdown by the Highlanders and the officials.

Stormers 34 (Herschel Jantjies, Siya Kolisi, Cobus Wiese, Jean-Luc de PLessis tries; Josh Stander 3 con, pen; du Plessis con, pen)

Highlanders 22 (Sio Tomkinson, Waisake Naholo, Siate Tokolahi tries; Marty Banks con, pen; Dan Hollinshead con) Halftime: 17-3 Stormers