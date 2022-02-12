A win and a loss for Highlanders in 'games of three halves'

Scott Gregory of the Highlanders looks for a gap in the defence during the Super Rugby Pacific Game of Three Halves Trial match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs in Queenstown. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders had a win and a loss in the “game of three halves” behind closed doors in Queenstown today.

They beat the Blues 21-19, after slipping to a 14-5 loss to the Chiefs.

The Highlanders made a sizzling start against the Blues, leading 14-0 after tries to No 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu’u and winger Vereniki Tikoisolomone, both converted by Marty Banks.

The Blues then levelled the scores at 14-14 with two converted tries of their own.

Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava burrowed over for a converted try, and while Taine Plumtree scored a late try for the Blues, the conversion attempt missed.

A highlight for the Highlanders was the scrum, where props Ethan de Groot and Jermaine Ainsley dominated their opponents.

Earlier, the Highlanders made a scratchy start against the Chiefs, who jumped to a 14-0 lead.

Midfield back Scott Gregory scored a nice try for the Highlanders in the final minute.

It was just reward for Gregory, who had looked the pick of a Highlanders team that committed plenty of errors.

In the middle game, the Chiefs beat the Blues 17-7.

The game of three halves was hastily arranged following the outbreak of Omicron in the Moana Pasifika camp.

The Hurricanes are playing the Crusaders in a full preseason game in Queenstown at 5pm.