New Zealand Rugby’s player of the year Sarah Hirini (left) hugs fellow Black Fern Michaela Blyde as they celebrate with their sevens gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics in July. As well as winning the supreme Kelvin Tremain Memorial award last night, Hirini was named as the Black Ferns Sevens player of the year and won the Tom French Memorial Award for Maori player of the year for a second time. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES IMAGE

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini scooped three major prizes at the New Zealand Rugby Awards last night, including the supreme Kelvin Tremain Memorial player of the year.

As well as being recognised as New Zealand’s outstanding overall player in 2021, Hirini was also named as the Black Ferns Sevens player of the year and became a two-time winner of the Tom French Memorial Maori player of the year award.

The Manawatu loose forward’s individual brilliance was there for all to see as she led her team to Olympic gold in Tokyo, but her team-mates and coaches were not forgotten.

The Black Ferns Sevens were recognised as the New Zealand team of the year for the fourth year running, and co-coaches Cory Sweeney and Allan Bunting were jointly named as the coach of the year, for the third year in a row.

To cap off an evening where women’s rugby shone brightly, Anna Richards became the first female recipient of the prestigious Steinlager Salver, an honour reserved for individuals who have made a lasting impact on the development and ongoing success of rugby in New Zealand.

Richards, an inductee to World Rugby’s Hall of Fame, has been making an impact since making her Black Ferns debut in 1990, going on to play 54 games, including 49 tests, and winning four Rugby World Cups. She was also a member of the Auckland side which was undefeated from 1994 to 2005.

Black Ferns player of the year Kennedy Simon fends off a French challenger during the test at Stade du Hameau last month. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Otago trio Aaron Smith, James Doleman and Greg Heller were finalists but missed out on awards.

Smith was a finalist in the Maori player of the year and Super Rugby player of the year.

Doleman was up for referee of the year and Heller for volunteer of the year.

Ardie Savea was named All Blacks player of the year, setting a trend for loose forwards, with Kennedy Simon winning Black Ferns player of the year, and Scott Curry taking home the All Blacks Sevens player of the year award.

The Crusaders headed off Waikato, Taranaki and South Canterbury to win the national team of the year award, after winning the Super Rugby Aotearoa title and then going unbeaten through the Super Rugby transtasman competition.

Crusaders first-five Richie Mo’unga nabbed the Super Rugby player of the year title.

Waikato’s Ross Filipo took out the national coach of the year, after guiding the Mooloos to the NPC Premiership title in the union’s centenary year.

All Blacks player of the year Ardie Savea charges through the Welsh defence in the test in Cardiff in October. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Taranaki first-five Stephen Perofeta won the Duane Monkley Medal as the NPC’s best player, while Northland captain Krystal Murray won the Fiao'o Faamausili Medal to be recognised as the Farah Palmer Cup’s player of the year.

South Canterbury's Willie Wright was judged to be the Heartland Championship's best player.

Auckland’s Ben O’Keefe was named referee of the year, while Peter Chaplin, a former prop turned administrator for High School Old Boys' Rugby Club in Canterbury, was recognised with the Charles Monro rugby volunteer of the year award.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said there had been "some incredible performances on the rugby field in 2021".

"It’s fitting that the Black Ferns sevens were named as our ... New Zealand team of the year and that their leader has been deservedly recognised for her outstanding contribution to her team, to Maori rugby and to the game in Aotearoa.

"Sarah has been the standard bearer for our game in 2021.''

He also acknowledged Richards, who had "undoubtedly inspired a generation of women to play our game".