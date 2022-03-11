History made in Hamilton

gettyimages-1383728904.jpg Grace Steinmetz, of Matatu, scores a try in the tackle of Chiefs Manawa’s Ruby Tui during the opening match of Super Rugby Aupiki at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton last night. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Matatu fullback Renee Holmes took a deep breath, gave a little shake of her hands, and kicked the ball high into the clear Waikato sky at 7.06pm.

A historic moment for New Zealand sport had arrived.

Super Rugby Aupiki, the long-awaited opportunity for women to play regular professional rugby at home, made its debut with a mistake-riddled (understandably) but entertaining (pleasingly) game between the Chiefs Manawa and Matatu in Hamilton last night.

There was a result — the Chiefs won 17-15, holding on in dramatic circumstances after Matatu scored deep into stoppage time — but that was almost secondary to the sheer momentousness of the occasion.

Parts were not really rugby as we know it. A rescheduled, compacted competition obviously does not have crowds. There were rolling subs, and 35-minute halves, recognising a lack of conditioning opportunities.

The overall skill level was also, shall we say, erratic — again, no surprise at all given these are new teams which have had very little time on the field.

What was delightful to see was the passion, the effort, the sheer willingness with which many of the players hurled themselves into the fray, especially on defence.

Some wondered if Aupiki would be dominated by the flyers, the talented backs who have taken the Black Ferns Sevens to the top of the world.

On last night’s evidence, it will be the team with the best tight forwards that gets to have the first name on the trophy.

Both packs thundered around the park, and the props showed a remarkable appetite to run with the ball.

Indeed, the first Aupiki try went to a big bopper, Chiefs prop Angel Mulu, after eight minutes — and so did the second, Pip Love crashing over for Matatu in the 15th minute.

The Chiefs had more of the ball in the first half, but were a little one-dimensional in their strategy, which seemed to consist mainly of "give the ball to Portia Woodman".

The star Black Ferns winger had a couple of good looks, but was generally kept quiet by the Matatu defence.

Ruby Tui (Chiefs) and Grace Steinmetz (Matatu) exchanged tries before the Chiefs scored a dazzler, a spectacular counter-attack leading to Kennedy Simon getting over the line to make it 17-10 at halftime.

Oddly, the first 20 minutes of the second half were a bit turgid, as the physical battle was not matched by cohesion or skill, but the visitor ensured the game came alive.

No 8 Marcelle Parkes started looking for work for Matatu, hooker Georgia Ponsonby was unlucky to spill the ball when driven over from a lineout, and midfield back Liv McGoverne was relentless with her strong running.

The South Islanders upped the tempo and were frenzied at times as they threw themselves at the Chiefs line, only to be foiled by turnovers or errant passes or, to be fair, some rugged Chiefs defence.

Just when it seemed the second half would be scoreless, Matatu finally broke through.

They hammered away as the fulltime hooter sounded, earned multiple advantages, and threw the ball around with reckless abandon, and prop Amy Rule scored deep into stoppage time.

Replacement Arabella McKenzie came within a whisker of landing a conversion that would have sent the game to golden point.

"The Chiefs put out a bloody good performance," Matatu captain Alana Bremner told Sky Sport.

"We just had to keep the pressure on, and I’m so proud how we managed to finish the game.

"We’re hurting, but we’ve got to keep our heads up. I’m so proud of everyone in the team."

Matatu’s next game — they are all in Hamilton — is against the Blues on Tuesday night, following the Chiefs-Hurricanes clash.