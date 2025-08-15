Holland starts again for Pumas clash

Fabian Holland (right) and Scott Barrett during the Dunedin Test against France in July. The pair will reunite for the Test against Argentina on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images

Highlander Fabian Holland will start for the All Blacks again, as coach Scott Robertson makes changes for the first Test against the Pumas.

Scott Barrett returns from injury to lead the team in Córdoba and will take his place against Holland in the second row.

It's one of nine changes to the team that finished the July Series against France in Hamilton.

Tupou Vaa’i also returns to action after missing the Hamilton Test through injury and wears the No 6 jersey for the fourth time in a Test.

Vaa’i will be part of a balanced loose forward trio, with Du’Plessis Kirifi at openside in his second Test start, and Ardie Savea at No 8 in what will be his 98th Test for the All Blacks and 100th match.

Cortez Ratima and Beauden Barrett start at halfback and first five-eighth, respectively, with Finlay Christie and Damian McKenzie providing impact from the reserves.

Christie returns to the All Blacks for the first time since the second Test of the 2024 July Series against England at Eden Park.

Billy Proctor starts his fifth Test in the No 13 jersey, alongside Jordie Barrett in the midfield. Wings Rieko Ioane and Sevu Reece combine with Will Jordan in the back three.

There is a wealth of experience in the reserves where backs Finlay Christie, Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie have a combined 172 Test caps.

Ardie Savea (centre) and Patrick Tuipulotu (right) have also been named to start. Photo: Getty Images

In the forwards, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris and Pasilio Tosi provide impact in the front row along with lock Patrick Tuipulotu and loose forward Samipeni Finau.

In a statement this morning, Robertson said the squad was fully focused and prepared for the start of the Rugby Championship.

“We’ve had a great week of training in Buenos Aires and the group is ready to go out and perform. Scott and our leaders have led from the front and there’s a lot of focus and motivation in the group for the start of the campaign.

“We know the Pumas identity is a fast and physical game and we’ve selected a team that will embrace the occasion.

"It’s been 30 years since the All Blacks played in Córdoba and we are looking forward to the passion and energy of the home crowd.”

The All Blacks play a second Test in Buenos Aires on Sunday, August 24.

Pumas v All Blacks

Kick-off: 9:10am Sunday (NZ time)

Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba

All Blacks: 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Tupou Vaa’i, 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8. Ardie Savea, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Will Jordan

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Ollie Norris, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Samipeni Finau, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Damian McKenzie

Unavailable for selection: Tamaiti Williams (knee); Wallace Sititi (ankle)

- Allied Media