Hurricanes stun Blues in upset win

Ardiee Savea's makes a break to score the winning try for the Hurricanes at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr stadium last night. Photo: Getty Images

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck made a notable impression but the Hurricanes spoiled his Super Rugby debut for the Blues with a stunning upset in Dunedin.

Leon MacDonald's frustrations in the Blues coaching box said everything after watching his side capitulate to blow a 32-14 second-half lead on Saturday night - a Salesi Rayasi hat-trick and Ardie Savea try in the final quarter pulling off an unlikely upset for the Hurricanes.

The Blues dominated the contest, only to be upstaged at the death.

After Rayasi's third try, which featured a brilliant put down in the corner, Hurricanes centre Baylin Sullivan pushed off Tuivasa-Sheck with a superb fend to break free and send Savea away for the match-winning try in the final minute. No one saw that finish coming.

Before that point, Tuivasa-Sheck made a sharp start to his Super Rugby career. The former Warriors captain brought a direct, composed presence, particularly off the kickoff where the Blues frequently used him.

Three offloads in contact typified Tuivasa-Sheck's confidence to back his inherent skills while his acceleration into contact also stood out. He was penalised twice for basic infringements - tackling a player on the ground and having a second crack with ball in hand after being held – and fell off two tackles, though he largely had the better of his midfield match up with Julian Savea.

As far as starting points go, this was promising, but falling off the late Sullivan tackle tainted the performance somewhat.

The Blues will be desperately disappointed. They dominated from the outset and should not have lost this match. Players looked in disbelief at the final whistle.

Suspicions the Blues would be rusty after last week's postponed opening match against Moana Pasifika were quickly dismissed. Pent-up frustrations – after months sitting idle for many Auckland-based players - were rapidly expelled.

Until the final 10 minutes the Blues dominated by stressing the Hurricanes in multiple ways.

Blues hooker Kurt Eklund profited with two maul tries as the pack showed control and power.

Josh Goodhue was a standout in the Blues engine room – snaffling several turnovers, one lineout steal and working tirelessly around the field.

Enjoying a front-foot platform, the Blues backline ran rampant to use the width and give their lethal threats time and space to move.

Other than Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke had several telling touches. After claiming the Blues' third try, Clarke pointed to the heavens to acknowledge Inga Tuigamala and Joeli Vidiri's sudden passing on Friday.

As fatigue grew in the second half Clarke skinned several opponents on the outside and came off his wing to go looking for work in the middle of the field to lay down his own marker after a frustrating season last year.

The Hurricanes were in scramble mode for large periods of the contest. When they did put phases together, sloppy passes or turnovers at the breakdown – under pressure from the Blues' counter rucking – proved costly.

Rayasi's hat-trick turned the tide, though.

First he pinched a runaway intercept against the run of play after some laboured backline passing. His next two tries displayed his classy finishing abilities to bring the Hurricanes back into the contest.

Baylin Sullivan – a strong presence from centre throughout - laid on a deft grubber for the ever-dangerous Wes Goosen to score following a Jordie Barrett bust from the backfield. Ardie Savea also did his utmost to carry the Hurricanes on his back.

Otherwise, though, the Hurricanes battled to halt the breathless Blues.

The Blues led 24-14 at halftime and extended that advantage to 32-14 before the Hurricanes came to life.

It was a familiar script for the Hurricanes. Just as they challenged the Crusaders in the final quarter in last week's 42-32 defeat, they found another gear late against the Blues too.

This time, they somehow came over the top to leave the Blues shellshocked.

Next week, when the Blues host the Chiefs at Eden Park, they are expected to welcome back Beauden Barrett and captain Dalton Papalii from head knocks but Akira Ioane remains sidelined for some time after fracturing his ankle in training this week.

MacDonald is sure to lead a punishing week at training after watching his men clock off to blow a near certain victory that could have widespread ramifications later in the season.

Blues 32 (Kurt Eklund 2, Caleb Clarke, Sam Darry tries, Harry Plummer pen 2, con 3)

Hurricanes 33 (Salesi Rayasi 3, Wes Goosen, Ardie Savea tries, Jordie Barrett con 2, Ruben Love 3 con)

HT: 24-14