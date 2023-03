SUBSCRIBER Wakatipu looking formidable again

SUBSCRIBER Wakatipu looking formidable again

Central Otago premier club rugby begins tomorrow, and it is all happening. One team has lost 15 players, another has gained 15 players, and the wooden spooners have disappeared altogether. A complex playoff is replaced by a two-round competition climaxing in semifinals and a final in early July. Otago Daily Times correspondent Bob Howitt previews the teams.