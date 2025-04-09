Injuries main cause for Highlanders' changes

Folau Fakatava is one of several players returning for the Highlanders this week. Photo: Getty Images

New and returning faces litter a much-changed Highlanders team to play the Fijian Drua in Dunedin on Saturday night.

On the surface, it almost feels like coach Jamie Joseph has rolled the dice in an attempt to snap out of a four-game losing streak and rescue a Highlanders season that has had plenty of promise but equal amounts of frustration.

Closer examination reveals most of the nine changes relate to injuries — either new ones, or those that have healed in time for some cavalry to return.

The bad news is star winger Caleb Tangitau (groin), workhorse lock Mitch Dunshea (knee), versatile forward TK Howden (hamstring) and hard-charging hooker Soane Vikena (AC joint) can play no part this week and could also be in doubt for the Chiefs game at Easter.

Better news comes in the form of the return to action of Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton, Oliver Haig and, most heart-warmingly, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, all five of whom are straight into the starting XV.

Millar replaces Taine Robinson, whose form dipped on the Australian tour, and Fakatava gets just a second start of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Millar (concussion) and Fakatava, whose selection means in-form No 9 Nathan Hastie earns a week off, made their comebacks opposing each other in club rugby at the weekend.

Renton, the co-captain who will be desperate to reignite his season after starting the first two games then being sidelined with a groin issue, and Haig join Veveni Lasaqa in a loose trio missing the suspended Sean Withy.

Haig was the big improver in the team last season and should also be fizzing after sitting out several months with a foot fracture suffered in summer training.

Everyone at the Highlanders will be smiling to see Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, who replaces Sam Gilbert, back on the field — and not just because he is as good a fullback as any in Super Rugby.

It marks a comeback to top-level rugby since the personable Taranaki man broke a bone in his neck during an NPC game.

Two young men will earn their first starts for the Highlanders.

New winger Taniela Filimone, who has been in the wider training squad but earns a full contract as a replacement for the injured Finn Hurley, replaces Tangitau.

Filimone hails from Manawatū, had a strong season in Major League Rugby under Highlanders assistant Cory Brown at the NOLA Gold club, and made his test debut for Tonga last year.

Will Stodart, the versatile Otago man whose 10 Highlanders caps have all been off the bench, gets a first start as a locking replacement for Dunshea.

Henry Bell is in at hooker for Vikena, and Sefo Kautai earns a second start at tighthead prop with Saula Ma’u in the reserves.

The bench features the return of No 8 Nikora Broughton, while there is a potential debut for lock/loosie Tai Cribb, the Waikato man whistled south from the Chiefs wider squad.

Highlanders team

To play Fijian Drua

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Taniela Filimone, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton (co-captain), Veveni Lasaqa, Oliver Haig, Fabian Holland, Will Stodart, Sefo Kautai, Henry Bell, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Tai Cribb, Nikora Broughton, Adam Lennox, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a.