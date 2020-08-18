Interisland squads to be announced today

The North Island and South Island teams are due to be named today with hopes the game will still be played in Auckland.

New Zealand Rugby announced yesterday it was aiming to have the game in Auckland on August 29 but Wellington was a back-up plan.

The squads for the match will be named at noon today and are due to assemble in Auckland next Monday.

The squads will now assemble in Wellington next Monday.

NZR is trying to get an exemption to allow Auckland-based players to travel to Wellington of training.

A final decision on where the game will be played will be made on Friday when the Government is set to review alert levels.

More than 30,000 tickets had already been sold for the match in Auckland. Full refunds will be made should the game not go ahead in Auckland.



