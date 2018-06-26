European sides rise in rankings

Mark Wilson (L) Chris Robshaw and Harry Williams (R) celebrate their victory against South Africa in the third test. Photo: Getty Images

It's the All Blacks and then three Northern Hemisphere sides in the latest World Rugby rankings.

As expected the All Blacks have retained top spot, a position they've held since 2009, following a 3-0 series win over France.

But it's the following three spots that make intriguing reading for with Ireland, Wales and England closing out the top four.

Ireland have moved past 90 ranking points for the first time ever after a 2-1 series win over the Wallabies.

England jumped from sixth to fourth following their third test win over the Springboks in Newlands. The Wallabies have dropped one spot to fifth, while the Springboks are now sixth in the rankings.

Just over two years ago the All Blacks, Wallabies and Springboks held the top three spots in the rankings.

World Rugby rankings

1 - All Blacks 93.99

2 - Ireland 90.12

3 - Wales 85.94

4 - England 85.68

5 - Australia 84.48

6 - South Africa 83.32

7 - Scotland 83.02

8 - France 79.10

9 - Fiji 76.54

10 - Argentina 75.55