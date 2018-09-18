Mitchell to join Jones in England?

John Mitchell. Photo: Getty Images

Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell will report for duty on Sunday in his new role as England defence coach, South African newspaper Die Burger reports.

According to the paper, Mitchell has been released from Super Rugby franchise the Bulls after the Rugby Football Union agreed to a transfer fee of between $NZ300,000 and $NZ450,000.

Mitchell, a surprise appointment as the Bulls head coach in May last year, will now be released from his contract and will support England head coach Eddie Jones in preparing the England squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Die Burger also reports rumours in English rugby circles that Mitchell would take over as England head coach after the tournament.

His departure is regarded as a blow for the Bulls. Although the team finished 12th in the Super Rugby competition, losing 10 of their 16 games, Springboks such as Handre Pollard, Jessie Kriel and Lood de Jager were considered to have played their best rugby under Mitchell.

Former Springbok captain Victor Matfield's name has been rumoured as a possible replacement.