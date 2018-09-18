Wallabies fall to lowest ranking

Israel Folau was unable to help the Wallabies to victory against Argentina on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images

Michael Cheika's Wallabies side have dropped to an all-time low on the World Rugby rankings following Saturday's defeat to Argentina.

Australia have slipped down two places on the rankings to seventh place, their lowest spot since the rankings system was introduced in 1998.

The Wallabies were sitting in third place ahead of last November's defeat to England at Twickenham. Since then Cheika's side have won just three of their last 10 tests. They face a tall order to turn around their form with two tough fixtures against Argentina and South Africa on the road to finish the Rugby Championship before the Bledisloe Cup dead rubber in Tokyo.

The All Blacks remain in top spot despite Saturday's 36-34 defeat to the Springboks who have jumped up two places to fifth.

World Rugby rankings

1 - New Zealand - 92.52

2 - Ireland - 90.12

3 - Wales - 85.94

4 - England - 85.68

5 - South Africa - 83.35

6 - Scotland - 83.02

7 - Australia - 82.45

8 - France - 79.10

9 - Argentina - 79.02

10 - Fiji - 76.54