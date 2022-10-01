Skip to main content
Dunedin
16
|
8
Saturday,
Sat,
22
October
Oct
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Meet the Mayors
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Rugby
It could be Canterbury’s day
Oh horror of horrors.
Lock Selby-Rickit joining Chiefs
Lock Selby-Rickit joining Chiefs
Former Highlanders lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit is off to the Chiefs on a multi-year deal.
SUBSCRIBER
A middling sort of season for North Otago
SUBSCRIBER
A middling sort of season for North Otago
North Otago maintained New Zealand rugby’s longest playoff streak but the season ended with a whimper at the weekend. Hayden Meikle makes a quick assessment of the Old Golds’ efforts.
All Blacks pitch invader gets two year ban and prison warning
All Blacks pitch invader gets two year ban and prison warning
A YouTube prankster who invaded the pitch to line up with the All Blacks for the national anthem in Wales last year has been banned from all sporting events in England and Wales for two years.
Black Ferns start slow, finish strong to smash Wales
Black Ferns start slow, finish strong to smash Wales
Starting slow and finishing fast has been the story of the Black Ferns' opening two games of their World Cup campaign.
'Very disappointed': Old Golds lose semis
‘Very disappointed’: Old Golds lose semis
It was, all things considered, a great day for North Otago rugby on Saturday.
Burke's brilliant night puts Canterbury into final
Burke's brilliant night puts Canterbury into final
Canterbury will chase their 15th NPC title after slowly but surely breaking down a stubborn Bay of Plenty in Christchurch.
Black Ferns ring the changes
Black Ferns ring the changes
It will be a different Black Ferns side for their second pool match as they chase another win against Wales.
Old Golds season ends after semifinal loss
Old Golds season ends after semifinal loss
North Otago‘s season is over after a comprehensive loss in the Lochore Cup semifinal in Oamaru this afternoon.
Old Golds channel energy into Lochore
Old Golds channel energy into Lochore
North Otago is aiming to "right some wrongs".
Miles, Timu take top honours
Miles, Timu take top honours
Private Leah Miles was one of the major prize winners at the Otago awards last night.
SUBSCRIBER
Donnelly completes Highlanders' coaching jigsaw
SUBSCRIBER
Donnelly completes Highlanders’ coaching jigsaw
The Highlanders have completed their coaching puzzle.
Donnelly named as Highlanders forwards coach
Donnelly named as Highlanders forwards coach
The Highlanders have appointed Otago NPC coach Tom Donnelly as their forwards coach for two years from 2023.
SUBSCRIBER
Finn-tastic year for Hurley
SUBSCRIBER
Finn-tastic year for Hurley
Finn Hurley’s first year out of school was a doozy.
Farmlands Cup fixture back on
Farmlands Cup fixture back on
The Highlanders’ annual showdown with the Crusaders for the Farmlands Cup will return next season after a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19.
Three Highlanders named in All Blacks XV squad
Three Highlanders named in All Blacks XV squad
Auckland and Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu will captain the inaugural All Blacks XV squad selected for two matches against Ireland A and the Barbarians next month.
SUBSCRIBER
'Inconsistent' Old Golds in Lochore Cup
SUBSCRIBER
‘Inconsistent’ Old Golds in Lochore Cup
North Otago will have to quickly dust off a poor performance and regain some mojo if it is to end this season with a trophy.
Black Ferns storm back to take down Australia
Black Ferns storm back to take down Australia
In their opening match of the World Cup, the Black Ferns have shown there is sometimes more than meets the eye than just the final result.
Plenty on the line for Old Golds today
Plenty on the line for Old Golds today
North Otago is preparing for its own Rugby World Cup.
SUBSCRIBER
Cooper key in Bell's move to Utah Warriors
SUBSCRIBER
Cooper key in Bell’s move to Utah Warriors
Henry Bell took great strides against the likes of Waikato, Canterbury and Hawke’s Bay this year.
