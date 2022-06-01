It is going to be a hell of an ask: Dermody

Highlanders assistant coach Clarke Dermody’s lighthearted response to a question about what his team has tucked up their sleeve may have cut a little too close to the ruck.

The Highlanders have limped into the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs on the back of a deflating 31-30 loss to the Rebels in Melbourne on Sunday.

Their quarterfinal opponent, the Blues, have won 13 consecutive games and have set a high benchmark. They are the big dogs in the fight. The Highlanders are the three-legged blind corgi who have stumbled through an underwhelming season.

But thanks to the forgiving nature of the format, the Dunedin-based team is just three wins away from securing a second title to go with the one it collected in 2015.

"It is one versus eight and they have won 13 games in a row, so I’m pretty confident we can take the underdog’s tag," Dermody said.

"It is going to be a hell of an ask."

Given the enormity of the challenge, it is an opportunity for the Highlanders to play with a bit more freedom and try something different.

But here is the rub — the Highlanders do not have the skillset to change the way they have been playing. Well, at least that is what Dermody seemed to suggest when asked if the team had a surprise or two for the Blues.

"You asking if Marty Banks is going to kick the ball over his head like Lima [Sopoaga] did?" he chuckled.

"Hopefully he can pull that off, but I’m not too sure he wants to present his back to Dalton Papalii."

It takes X-factor players to come up with special plays like the one Dermody referenced. And the Highlanders are not blessed with a whole heap of them.

Injury and suspension have struck at the wrong time as well.

First five Mitch Hunt and fullback Connor Garden-Bachop are sidelined with concussion and utility back Sam Gilbert picked up a five week ban for a tip tackle.

That has forced the Highlanders into making some tough decisions. Who would have guessed the side would have fielded a back three of Liam Coombes-Fabling, Rory van Vugt and Fetuli Paea for the game against the Rebels.

Two out of three of them were not even named in the squad at the beginning of the season and Paea is a midfielder who does not look entirely comfortable out wide.

Some help is on the way, though. All Blacks loose forward Shannon Frizell turned out for Taieri at the weekend.

He has been out with a knee injury since early April. He is very much an X-factor player and does not appear to have lost any of his physicality.

His return is timely, as James Lentjes picked up a shoulder injury and is in doubt for the quarterfinal.

"He has done his rehab well ... he has trained hard and he’ll need to because it is going to be a different challenge playing for Taieri than playing for the Highlanders in a quarterfinal against the Blues."

Utility back Scott Gregory had the flu last week, but is available for selection this week.