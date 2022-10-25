Italy lock gets 12-month ban for biting

Italy's Sara Tounesi wins a lineout during the match against Japan. REUTERS

Italy lock Sara Tounesi has been suspended for 12 matches for biting a player from Japan at the women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, and may miss Saturday's quarter-final against France.

Tounesi was cited for biting an unnamed opponent during Italy's 21-8 win on Sunday.

The tournament's judicial committee upheld the citing complaint, World Rugby said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The committee concluded that the player bit a Japanese player which ... merited a red card."

Tounesi has two days to appeal the decision.

Italy face France at Whangarei on Saturday.