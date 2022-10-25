Italy lock gets 12-month ban for biting

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Italy lock Sara Tounesi has been suspended for 12 matches for biting a player from Japan at the women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, and may miss Saturday's quarter-final against France.
Tounesi was cited for biting an unnamed opponent during Italy's 21-8 win on Sunday.
The tournament's judicial committee upheld the citing complaint, World Rugby said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The committee concluded that the player bit a Japanese player which ... merited a red card."
Tounesi has two days to appeal the decision.
Italy face France at Whangarei on Saturday.