Dave Rennie has been named the new All Blacks head coach through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup, seeing off Jamie Joseph in the two-man race to replace Scott Robertson.

The 62-year-old former Chiefs coach and coach of the Wallabies was unveiled as the national coach in a New Zealand Rugby social media post just before midday.

He will take up the role in June, when the Japanese Rugby League One season ends, where he coaches Kobelco Kobe Steelers and will take charge ahead of the July home series against France, Italy and Ireland.

He received a message from Highlanders coach Joseph congratulating him on the new job.

"I really appreciate his message."

Dave Rennie speaks at his first press conference. Photo: RNZ

Rennie, who is of Cook Islands descent through his mother, becomes the first All Blacks head coach with Pasifika heritage.

"I'm ready for it," he told reporters at his first press conference.

"I've coached across the world, I've worked with some fantastic people and I've learnt a lot."

"I'm excited to come back home and do the jersey justice."

He says he was aware of the expectations and scrutiny that come with the job.

NZR chair David Kirk said Rennie has a proven track record as a successful head coach.

Jamie Joseph. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

"On behalf of the Board, I'd like to congratulate Dave on his appointment as All Blacks head coach. He is a world-class coach who has consistently shown he can build strong performance environments and win.

"Dave understands what it means to coach the All Blacks and play a style of rugby that reflects who we are as New Zealanders.

"He has a deep understanding of rugby in New Zealand and the role the All Blacks play in shaping our national identity and bringing communities together."

Rennie said his appointment was a privilege.

"Coaching the All Blacks is an incredible honour. I'm extremely proud to have been entrusted with this role and understand the expectations that come with it.

"I'm really clear on the way I want the All Blacks to play and I look forward to working with the players, management team, and the rugby community. We have a lot of talent here and we will be working extremely hard to make the country proud."

Rennie emerged as top level coach when he steered the New Zealand under-20 team to three consecutive junior world championships between 2008 and 2010, guided the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013 and took the Glasgow Warriors to a Pro14 Final in 2019.

He has also delivered domestically in New Zealand with the Wellington Lions and Manawatu Turbos in the National Provincial Championship.

He was head coach of the Wallabies between 2020 and 2023, although largely struggled for success before being replaced by Eddie Jones.