Jamie Joseph poised to coach All Blacks?

Is Jamie Joseph set to be named as coach of the All Blacks. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Jamie Joseph could be poised to join the All Blacks if reports Scott Robertson has lost his job are confirmed.

Both 1News and the Irish Independent newspaper are reporting New Zealand Rugby could confirm today that Robertson has been fired two years into his four-year contract.

It follows an underwhelming couple of seasons for the All Blacks, the departure of two assistant coaches and reports of disgruntled senior players giving feedback in a scathing review.

Joseph, the Highlanders and All Blacks XV coach, is the clear front-runner for the job, though former Wallabies and Chiefs coach Dave Rennie could also be sounded out.

Time might be running out for All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. Photo: Getty Images

If Joseph takes the role — just 20 months out from a World Cup — the assumption is NZR will be asked to do everything possible to get his former long-time assistant, Tony Brown, out of the South African rugby and into the All Blacks coaching staff.

It could mean the Highlanders are left scrambling for a coach this season unless Joseph is allowed to stay in Dunedin for all or part of the Super Rugby season.

1News is reporting the review into Robertson’s coaching and leadership has prompted NZR chairman David Kirk to move to end Robertson’s tenure.

There has been plenty of concern over the direction of the All Blacks, who have seven games in two years under Robertson, and last season suffered a record loss to the Springboks.

Many players believed Robertson had “lost the dressing room”, 1News claimed.