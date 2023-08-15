Joseph amazing signing for Highlanders: Brown

Tony Brown. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Tony Brown is excited to see his beloved team and his coaching partner reunited.

But do not expect to see another favourite son return to the Highlanders just yet.

Brown, who has returned overseas to begin the World Cup countdown with Japan after a whistle-stop trip back to Dunedin to see family and attend a reunion of the great 1998 Otago team, was delighted to see the Highlanders announce Jamie Joseph would be returning in a new head of rugby role.

"I think that’s an amazing signing for the Highlanders," Brown told the Otago Daily Times.

"Jamie’s a very smart operator. He creates a lot of accountability around the whole environment, right from the management team to the medical to strength and conditioning, and ultimately that flows on to the players.

"There’s no hiding, and he’ll probably get rid of any weaknesses there might have been in the last few years."

Brown, like Joseph, is off contract with the Japanese national team after the looming World Cup in France.

He will not, however, eye a return to the Highlanders, where he helped his mate win the Super Rugby title in 2015 before assuming the head coaching role himself then joining the Brave Blossoms.

"I’ve got no plans yet. No plans.

"I’m just trying to look for a job at the moment and we’ll see where that takes me.

"I’m really keen to stay in international rugby. I’ll try and pick up something, but it will be an assistant coach role."

Brown has had a long association with Japan as both a player and coach, but he is not finished with the country just yet.

He thinks he still has something to offer the Brave Blossoms and is interested in who will follow Joseph as head coach.

The Japanese will be based in Italy for a couple of weeks for a warm-up test against the Italians on August 27 and a training camp before heading to France.

Their World Cup preparation has been slightly scratchier than desired with a heavy loss to Fiji and a narrow defeat to Samoa bookending a 21-16 win over Tonga.

"We’re probably a bit disappointed that we didn’t win all three of those tests," Brown said.

"Two red cards sort of made it really tough to beat Samoa and Fiji."

Japan were one of the big stories of the 2019 World Cup when they made history by reaching the quarterfinals on home soil following wins over Russia, Ireland, Samoa and Scotland.

That was a magic run, but a repeat this year will be tough with pool games against Argentina, England, Samoa and Chile.

"Japan is obviously a second-tier nation, and to make it out of a pool is a pretty amazing effort.

"But that’s what we expect, and that’s our goal, and we want to try and improve on what we did last time."

Brown has been impressed with the All Blacks this year.

He highlighted the first 30 minutes of the test against the Springboks as "the best All Black performance I’ve seen for a long time."

The former first five has also been impressed with the man in his old position, Richie Mo’unga.

"He’s been probably the most influential player at Super Rugby level.

"It was always going to take him a bit of time to develop into a world-class international player, and he’s definitely that now.

"If he stays healthy, the All Blacks have got probably the best first five in the world at the moment."

Brown revelled in the chance to reunite with his champion 1998 Otago team-mates at the weekend, especially as he had to miss half of the 20-year reunion.

"It was really good to be able to have a couple of days with the guys.

"We’re older. Maybe not so much wiser, ha ha. But everyone is much the same."

