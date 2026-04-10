Joseph to start as Hansen names first Black Ferns team

Maia Joseph on her way to scoring for the Black Ferns during last year's Rugby World Cup. Photo: Getty Images

Three players are set to make their debuts for the Black Ferns in Sunday's Pacific Four game against the United States in Sacramento.

New coach Whitney Hansen's first team selection includes loose forward Mia Anderson, halfback Tara Turner and winger Justine McGregor.

All three were on the reserves bench.

Co-captain Ruahei Demant will become the most capped Black Ferns captain with 36 tests when she takes to the field, surpassing Black Ferns legend Fiao'o Fa'amausili who led 35 matches between 2012-2018.

Otago halfback Maia Joseph will start to add to her 16 caps.

"It's exciting to reward our debutants with the opportunity to wear the black jersey for the first time, they've shown determination and resilience to get here throughout their respective journeys," Hansen said.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Ruahei as a leader in our environment. The way she carries herself, her mana, and the leadership she offers to this team is immense. On behalf of the group, we congratulate her on reaching this milestone."

The Black Ferns last met with the US in the final game of the Pacific Four Series last year at North Harbour Stadium which resulted in a 79-14 win for the home side.

Black Ferns team to play United States

Renee Holmes, Mererangi Paul, Amy Du'Plessis, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai'i Sylvia Brunt, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Ruahei Demant, Maia Joseph, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Kennedy Tukuafu, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Laura Bayfield, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakelelu, Georgia Ponsonby, Chryss Viliko. Reserves: Vici-Rose Green, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Tanya Kalounivale, Maama Mo'onia Vaipulu, Mia Anderson, Tara Turner, Hannah King, Justine McGregor.