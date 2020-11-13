Skip to main content
Rugby
Soul-searching after shock All Black loss
Five tests, two wins, is grim reading in anyone’s book.
Blue and Golds to face Northland
Blue and Golds to face Northland
Otago will take on Northland at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday night in a Mitre 10 Cup championship semifinal.
Otago downed by Tasman but playoffs the bigger picture
Otago downed by Tasman but playoffs the bigger picture
This one will not linger long in the mind.
Lack of intensity, discipline telling in bad loss
Lack of intensity, discipline telling in bad loss for Foster’s men
A day is a long time in sport. Two weeks must seem a lifetime ago for coach Ian Foster.
All Blacks coach: 'We got rattled again'
All Blacks coach: 'We got rattled again'
All Blacks coach Ian Foster has been left searching for answers after the team's first defeat by Argentina.
'One of the biggest upsets': Reaction to Pumas' win over All Blacks
'One of the biggest upsets': Reaction to Pumas' win over All Blacks
Argentina pulled off one of the great test rugby upsets last night, stunning the All Blacks for the first time 25-15.
Pumas stun the All Blacks
Pumas stun the All Blacks
Argentina have pulled off one of the great test rugby upsets, stunning the All Blacks for the first time.
Otago fall short against Tasman
Otago fall short against Tasman
Otago has been beaten 26-20 by Tasman at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.
Ireland add to Welsh woes
Ireland add to Welsh woes
Ireland added to Wales' miserable 2020 with a convincing 32-9 win in the opening game of the new Autumn Nations Cup.
Every reason for Otago to feel hard done by
Every reason for Otago to feel hard done by
It may be confusing for many but, whatever way you look at it, Otago has been hard done by in the draw for this season’s Mitre 10 Cup.
Stags' season over after loss
Stags’ season over after loss
Southland's promising season has been snuffed out.
Otago has to get back on track
Otago has to get back on track
You are only as good as your last game.
Highlanders to host Reds, Waratahs
Highlanders to host Reds, Waratahs
The Reds and the Waratahs are set to visit Forsyth Barr Stadium next year as the Super Rugby season takes shape.
Trans-Tasman Super Rugby confirmed for 2021
Trans-Tasman Super Rugby confirmed for 2021
Super Rugby will pack twice the punch in 2021 with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and Rugby Australia (RA) announcing today a six-week Sky Super Rugby Trans Tasman tournament which will kick off on May 14.
NZR fuming over Savea's refusal to wear mouthguard
NZR fuming over Savea's refusal to wear mouthguard
New Zealand Rugby says it is "incredibly disappointed" in All Blacks star Ardie Savea's refusal to wear a mouthguard, an instance that occurred yet again in Bledisloe Cup IV last weekend.
Crunch time nearing for selection of next year's Highlanders side
Crunch time nearing for selection of next year’s Highlanders side
The Highlanders are still confirming players for next year, but time is fast running out.
Key players back for Tasman clash
Key players back for Tasman clash
Otago has brought back some key players for its game against Tasman tomorrow.
Playing for each other reflected in defence
Playing for each other reflected in defence
Mike McKee is one of the unsung heroes in a stout Southland forward pack which has helped shunt the team towards the playoffs.
NZ Maori to play Moana Pasifika team
NZ Maori to play Moana Pasifika team
This year’s domestic season will officially enter into its 12th month.
Du Plessis set for Black Ferns debut
Du Plessis set for Black Ferns debut
Amy du Plessis is in line to make her Black Ferns debut tomorrow.
